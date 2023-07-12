Sans Souci Literary Institute turns 100

Residents, Councillors, and former Councillors celebrated the 100th anniversary of theSans Souci Literary Institute on Saturday 8 July 2023.
"I would like to thank everyone for working so hard to make the 100-year anniversary ofthe Literary Institute so memorable," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"It is important we continue to celebrate and acknowledge the history of these wonderful community facilities," Councillor Curry said.
Visitors to the institute were treated to a morning tea and an exhibition of artifacts as well as the original Institute Ledgers that are now part of Bayside Council's Archival collection.
Brian Peacock, a former Alderman of Rockdale and the last President of the Institute before Council took ownership of the building was also there.
Brian regaled guests with his stories, particularly of how he came to be on the committee from the young age of 16 years.
His stories filled with a deep understanding of its history, bought this grand old building to life once again.
A video interview with Brian will be released in the coming weeks.
Bayside Council also refurbished the sign outside the centre that states: The Sans Souci Literary Institute was dedicated to the residents of the district on the 7th July 1923.
The Sans Souci Literary Institute is located on Ramsgate Road in the suburb of SansSouci.
The hall is still used as a community centre. Ideal for dance groups, meetings, churc groups and small seminars. Anyone wanting to hire the hall should contact Bayside Council.
More information: https://www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/
