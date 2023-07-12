St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sans Souci Literary Institute turns 100

Updated July 12 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents, Councillors, and former Councillors celebrated the 100th anniversary of theSans Souci Literary Institute on Saturday 8 July 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.