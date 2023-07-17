St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Fifth place for Amputee

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 17 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:30am
Amputee athlete Sarah Walshe jumping for Australia.
At just 24 yrs old, Sutherland Athletics Club's Sarah Walsh has placed fifth in the T64 long jump at the Para Athletics World Championships last week with a best leap of 4.84m.

