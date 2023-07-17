At just 24 yrs old, Sutherland Athletics Club's Sarah Walsh has placed fifth in the T64 long jump at the Para Athletics World Championships last week with a best leap of 4.84m.
Single leg amputee Walshe was one of the NSW athletes in action on day two of the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.
Competing at her sixth global Para athletics meet, Canberra based Walsh competed in the T64 long jump final and on season best performances, was ranked on the cusp of a medal.
Sarah finished fifth place in the world after an uncharacteristic foul first jump.
"I would have liked to jump a lot further-I know I'm capable of it" she said
"But I have changed the set up of my blade for the long term goal of jumping bigger- and its better to do it before the Para Olympics next year." she said
"This is the time in my career to show the world what I can do, I'm just as capable of getting back onto the podium as all the girls I compete against."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
