NSW Health is urging older people in particular to get their flu shot, as recent figures show only half of people aged 65 and older in the local health district have had an influenza vaccination this winter.
South Eastern Sydney Local Health District (SESLHD) is urging older people to book in for their free flu vaccine through their GP or pharmacy, amid high influenza rates and hospitalisations in this age group.
SESLHD's Public Health Director, Vicky Sheppeard, says it's not too late for priority groups to book in for their free influenza vaccine, which will provide vital protection during winter.
"Flu vaccination rates among at-risk populations in our district are low," Dr Sheppeard said. "Of particular concern, only half of people aged 65 and over in SESLHD have received their free flu vaccine this year. We need to combat this urgently to ensure our community remain safe throughout the flu season.
"While everyone aged six months or older is recommended to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible, it is particularly important that priority groups - including people aged 65 and over - ensure they are vaccinated against influenza this winter.
"Older people are at higher risk of suffering severe illness from influenza, so I would remind people of the importance of getting vaccinated this winter because doing so will reduce your likelihood of catching influenza, but will also lower your chances of needing to be hospitalised if you do get it."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
