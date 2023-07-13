St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Flu vaccination rates among people aged 65 and older are low in the South Eastern Sydney area

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 13 2023 - 11:30am
There has been a rise in older being being hospitalised for influenza. File picture
There has been a rise in older being being hospitalised for influenza. File picture

NSW Health is urging older people in particular to get their flu shot, as recent figures show only half of people aged 65 and older in the local health district have had an influenza vaccination this winter.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

