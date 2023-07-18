St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos | Fire & Rescue NSW's Miranda station's new vehicle proving its worth

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 19 2023 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
Miranda firefighters Adam Hodges and Ryan Lear (at the front) and Ian Macauley and Cy Threlfall (in the basket) with their new vehicle. Picture by Chris Lane
Fire and Rescue NSW's Miranda station has a new, high-tech Aerial Platform, which will enable firefighters to put out fires faster and reach upper floors in most apartment blocks in Sutherland Shire.

Local News

