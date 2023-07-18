Fire and Rescue NSW's Miranda station has a new, high-tech Aerial Platform, which will enable firefighters to put out fires faster and reach upper floors in most apartment blocks in Sutherland Shire.
The $2.5 million appliance features three tanks, holding 1650 litres of water and 250 litres of foam, with the capacity to pump at 6000 litres a minute, making it the most powerful pump on any Fire and Rescue appliance.
The platform's ladder and enclosed cage can extend 24-metres in height, have a lateral reach of 11 metres and can lower three metres below the appliance, allowing firefighters to fight blazes or carry out rescues at various heights and rise over factory roofs to get to the seats of fires.
The aerial platform has been utilised in several call-outs since its delivery in June, the latest for a house fire at Helensburgh on Sunday.
The crew utilised the truck's in-built thermal imaging camera to identify a number of hot spots in the roof of the home.
Crews have undergone additional training at FRNSW's Alexandria Training facility as well as the Emergency Services Academy at Orchard Hills, receiving updates about the vehicle's operations and modernised features.
Other new Aerial Platforms will be stationed at Hornsby, Huntingwood in the west and on the Central Coast.
FRNSW Acting Commissioner, Megan Stiffler, said as Sydney's skyline grows, so too does the organisation's ability to respond to high-rise emergencies.
"Whether, it's reaching a person trapped in a residential tower, accessing across the roof of a burning industrial complex or battling a fire in a tall building, such as the recent emergency in Surry Hills, we have a fleet that's 'prepared for anything'," she said.
Emergency Services Minister, Jihad Dib, said, "As our populations increase and buildings in our cities grow taller, the public can rest easy, knowing we have modern, high-tech emergency appliances that can deal with high-rise emergencies.
"These aerial platforms have been located strategically across our cities to meet demand," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.