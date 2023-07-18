Jenny Ware MP - Going nuclear offers security for our energy future Advertising Feature

Federal Member for Hughes Jenny Ware believes modern nuclear technologies should play a role in our cleaner energy future. Picture by John Veage

By pursuing clean, cost-effective and consistent energy sources, we can navigate the challenges of the cost of living crisis and safeguard our nation's energy future. - Jenny Ware, MP

It is with great pleasure I announce the success of this year's Stronger Communities grant program, which has benefited 17 deserving local organisations.



These community groups, spanning sports clubs, religious organisations and more exemplify the vibrant volunteer spirit that thrives within the Hughes area. Congratulations to all involved.

During my recent Hughes Listening Tour, I have had the privilege of engaging with constituents, and one issue that stands out as a top concern is the escalating cost-of-living crisis. This affects our electorate and resonates across Australia.

Over the course of two budgets, decisions made by the Albanese Labor Government have only compounded the challenges faced by Australians. The government's energy policy, for instance, has caused electricity prices to rise alarmingly instead of decreasing by the $275 promised by Prime Minister Albanese when he was in opposition.

To address these pressing energy challenges, I believe it is time for Australia to seriously consider embracing modern nuclear technologies. As a resource-rich country, we currently pay some of the highest electricity prices in the world, even though we export uranium to numerous trading partners.

The choices made by the federal government today will shape our energy future. It is imperative that we strive for three key energy goals as a nation: clean power, cost-effective power, and consistent power.

Whilst I have long been an advocate for clean power and reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, the current energy agenda of the Albanese Labor Government prioritises clean energy to the detriment of the other two goals and jeopardises the future of our nation.

Consider the reckless financial consequences of the energy policy. According to the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), the projected capital expenditure on renewables and supporting infrastructure until 2050 will reach $383 billion. However, engineer Dr David Hayden Collins considers the replacement cost of panels and turbines is likely to be around $1.3 trillion, five times greater than AEMO's estimate.

If we are committed to phasing out coal and gas-fired power, the only viable and proven technology that complements renewables and facilitates the achievement of clean, consistent and cost-effective power is next-generation nuclear technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs).

A single SMR can power up to 300,000 homes.

It is high time that Minister Bowen and the broader Labor government earnestly explore the potential of new nuclear technologies as part of our energy solution.

More than 50 countries worldwide are already investing in or investigating SMRs and nuclear batteries. Lucas Heights has been home to a nuclear reactor for over half a century, demonstrating our ability to safely store and transport nuclear waste. We have talented nuclear scientists and technicians who are actively working on addressing medical and environmental challenges. It is time to leverage this expertise to overcome the current energy crisis and ensure safe, reliable, and affordable energy for all Australians.

Australia must embrace a diversified energy mix that includes nuclear technologies. By pursuing clean, cost-effective and consistent energy sources, we can navigate the challenges of the cost of living crisis and safeguard our nation's energy future.