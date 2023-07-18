Award win enhances strong reputation for quality and reliability Advertising Feature

Local Business Award winners, Build A Land, are well known for their reliability, best quality at affordable prices, and high grade service from start to finish. Picture Supplied

Build A Land has been recognised for their outstanding services and products after being named the winner of a local business award.



Build A Land is well known across the region for the quality of their work, but also their commitment to local communities. The company supports locals with donations and giveaway prizes, especially around the Easter and Christmas season, and in December 2022 Build A Land provided one deserving family a free kitchen renovation as part of a Christmas initiative aimed at helping out families who were struggling.



Director, Chris Sader, said it was an emotional time for everyone and one of the most rewarding things the team had done. "We wanted to gift a family that has been struggling and in need of assistance as we knew that the past few years have been a major struggle for families especially during COVID, so we decided we would give away an entire kitchen renovation," he said. "We love giving back to those who have struggled and have gone through tough times, and we are so blessed to have been able to give this family their dream kitchen and formed a bond with all of them."

The home renovation company began in 2017 and in 2020 expanded their services to offer in house manufacturing of customised kitchens and joinery.While the move came with risks thanks to the COVID pandemic, ultimately the decision has paid off for both Build A Land and their dedicated customers.



Chris said they saw a unique opening in the market offering customers an all-in-one renovation and kitchen company. "We can offer our customers affordable luxury kitchens at a very competitive price and then complete the entire renovation project from design to manufacturing and completion of construction.



"We care about our clients, we listen to their ideas and help guide them to create their dreams while being mindful of their budget," he said. "With our business model it is mandatory that we take slow and effective care with our works as we are specialised finished product with no room for error."

Indeed the quality results for Build A Land customers speak for themselves, but it is also staff who continue to benefit. With nine employees, the staff are more than just employees to Chris. "We spend quality time on educating, training and caring for our staff as they are the heart and soul of the business," he said. "If our staff come to work and are treated like family and not just a number, then they will feel more appreciated and produce better results."