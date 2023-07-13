St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Sutherland Shire businesses win big in the Fresh Awards 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four popular Sutherland Shire businesses have another reason to be proud of their customer offerings, winning an award each in the annual Fresh Awards 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.