Four popular Sutherland Shire businesses have another reason to be proud of their customer offerings, winning an award each in the annual Fresh Awards 2023.
Presented by Sydney Markets, the awards showcase the best of the best in cream of the crop in fruit, vegetables, flowers and markets industries.
NSW and ACT's finest greengrocers, florists, providores, wholesalers and content creators were crowned in style at Darling Harbour in July.
Retailers and growers were evaluated through an intensive mystery shopping program. They were judged on produce quality and freshness, customer service and industry knowledge, store appearance and innovative approaches.
Non-retail categories were assessed by a panel of judges featuring journalists, authors and industry experts.
Shire winners were among the 21 who took home awards, from 85 finalists. The local winners are listed below:
Sydney Markets Chief Executive Brad Latham, said the event was a fitting celebration of the entire markets community and a dedication to quality, innovation and customer service.
"The market and floral industries continue to go from strength to strength," Mr Latham said. "That's a testament to the tireless small businesses owners of our industry and their staff. Their constant commitment to upholding the highest standards is what the Fresh Awards recognises."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
