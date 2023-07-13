The Cronulla Winter Market will be held across the weekend of July 29-30, from 10am to 3pm, in Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda.
The market will feature more than 250 stalls, covering fashion, art, craft, homewares, kids' goods, candles, gifts and food, live music and children's activities.
Premium sponsor The Tynan Motor Group will give away two keys (chances) to win a Chery Omoda 5, valued at $32,000.
People who are given keys at this and in other settings will try them on a new car at half time in a Dragons rugby league game and if their key opens the vehicle, they will keep it.
Cambridge Markets director Rebecca Starr said, "We love finding and picking the best little businesses to bring to our markets".
"There are so many special businesses and people working away making and creating amazing products and we love being able to introduce those people to our big audiences."
Some of the stalls involved at Cronulla this year include jewellery from Bowerbird Jewellery and Alrok, original Panama hats from Perez Trading, boutique spirits and wine from Finders Distillery and Fils de Pomme, and hand-poured candles and natural beauty products from local favourite VERVE.
Food offerings will include Portugese tarts from Natas & Co, tasty treats from G-Free Donuts, cult favourite Brooklyn Boy Bagels or gourmet pies and handmade patisserie items from Maison Cafe bakery. As well as a huge range of hot food such as Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers, Sofrito Paella, Piggy & Moo, Lamb Canyon and Vietbanhmese.
The market will be pet friendly.
