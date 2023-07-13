St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cronulla Winter Market to be held on July 29-30 weekend in Don Lucas Reserve

July 13 2023 - 4:00pm
Market site in Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda. Picture: supplied
The Cronulla Winter Market will be held across the weekend of July 29-30, from 10am to 3pm, in Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda.

