St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Musicians support for Love Your Sister charity fundraiser

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 18 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twin brothers Justin and Lachlan Hess with musician Ryan Mead, are putting together a fundraiser for Love Your Sister charity. Picture supplied
Twin brothers Justin and Lachlan Hess with musician Ryan Mead, are putting together a fundraiser for Love Your Sister charity. Picture supplied

Kirrawee twin brothers Lachlan and Justin Hess have teamed up with Sutherland Shire musicians including Ryan Mead, on their latest fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.