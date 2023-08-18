Kirrawee twin brothers Lachlan and Justin Hess have teamed up with Sutherland Shire musicians including Ryan Mead, on their latest fundraiser.
The boys, who are known for their successful Elvis-themed fundraisers, have organised a concert, and are hiring out the hall at Kirrawee High School on August 26 at 7pm.
Mead, Emma McCarthy and Dane Carroll will perform some of the King of rock 'n' roll's greatest hits to raise money for the Love Your Sister charity, founded by Australian actor Samuel Johnson in honour of his sister Connie, who died of cancer in 2017.
Lachlan and Justin lost their younger sister Nicole, to cancer, and have since raised thousands of dollars for the cause. Nicole, a dancer and childcare educator, died at age 25 in 2020. She was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
"Our angle for this year's fundraising is to really focus on precision medicine, which is what Love Your Sister primarily target in funding research," Lachlan said.
"Precision medicine is essentially giving cancer patients the best treatment, first time, every time, which I believe could have saved my sister, Nicole.
"The message we want to put out this year is that we do not want other families to go through the pain of seeing a loved one battle the disease and ultimately succumb to it. Precision medicine is the effective way of tackling this disease moving forward, and it could have saved our sister Nicole's life and countless other loved ones.
"We want to make Elvis: The King of All Fundraisers a fun night where we can raise money for Love Your Sister, and also remember those we have lost to this awful disease."
Tickets are $25 and all proceeds go towards Love Your Sister. Sponsors include Sunday Road Brewing, Sophie B Photography and Basement Health and Fitness. Food trucks will be provided from Hatz Off BBQ, Tropical Snocones and Retro Birdie. Sunday Road will be supplying its local brews for the night with $1 for every beer can purchased on the night.
There is about $8000 in raffle prizes and every guest goes into the running to win.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.