Its time for the talking and training to ramp up and the 2023 season to start for the NRLW Dragons when they take to the field against the Knights in Newcastle on Saturday July 22.
St George Illawarra have lost a long list of high-profile NRLW players during the off-season after the recent contracting window, losing a total of 16 players to new clubs including six Jillaroo stars and most recently, Golden Boot winner - and marquee signing - Raecene McGregor's sister Page.
But the new Dragons Captain Raecene isn't worried about players been and gone - she is focusing on those set to line up with her in 2023, with a squad full of fresh faces and opportunities.
"I know we've got a lot of new girls and a lot of young girls but I think it's just really exciting for us because there's no egos and we can mould everyone into exactly the way we want to play.
"There's nobody that has their own style, so that's really exciting to have that. I know we've lost a lot of players but I think we need to look at the ones we've gained too."
They are also set to roll out newly-designed playing and training kits crafted in partnership with Classic Sportswear to enhance player comfort and performance.
In previous seasons, the NRLW squad members have worn uniforms that were the same cut and fit as the men's only in smaller sizes, now the jersey features a stretchier, lightweight fabric that allows for a tighter fit, which has resulted in the removal of excess fabric under the bust which, along with an adjusted neckline and shortened sleeves, makes life harder for opposition defenders.
