New season for Red V women

John Veage
By John Veage
July 17 2023 - 9:30am
St George Illawarra's NRLW Kiwi Rugby International and half-back Tyla Nathan- Wong at training in Wollongong last week. Picture Morgan Taylor
Its time for the talking and training to ramp up and the 2023 season to start for the NRLW Dragons when they take to the field against the Knights in Newcastle on Saturday July 22.

