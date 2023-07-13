Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Kind July

No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.
What Aesop said 2,500 years ago remains true today. Kindness has the power to transform our society as a whole.
In our fast-paced world, and facing the current cost of living pressures, we're more often than not preoccupied with our own lives. It's easy to forget the impact our actions can have on others - but it's in these moments that kindness becomes all the more essential.
Stay Kind aims to ensure the lasting legacy of Thomas and Stuart Kelly through the advocacy of a social movement initiative that promotes harm reduction through kindness. Kind July involves doing an act of kindness every day, in the month Thomas Kelly lost his life to violence, and Stuart Kelly lost his life to suicide after being targeted by bullies.
Kindness, at its core, is about extending a hand of compassion, empathy and respect to our friends, colleagues and strangers alike. Akin to a pebble in a river, by embracing kindness we can create a ripple effect that reaches far beyond the immediate moment. Small acts of kindness have the potential to ignite a chain reaction of positivity, inspiring others to replicate it and make our community a better place to live.
Kindness is not a sign of weakness. It can take great strength and courage to go against the grain, to choose compassion over indifference, and to extend a helping hand when others look away.
Kind July is a prompt to embrace kindness as a guiding principle in our lives, to make a conscious effort to uplift those around us, to listen with an open heart, and to treat each other with dignity and respect.
If all 8.1 million NSW citizens perform one simple, random act of kindness each day for a year, that equates to over 2.9 billion acts. Kind July can be a catalyst for change in our personal and professional lives, to become advocates for compassion and champions of kindness.
More information on 'Stay Kind' is available at www.staykind.com.au
