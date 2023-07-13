The grants scheme in which a portion of poker machine profits made by clubs is distributed to community and sporting organisations and projects is to be reviewed.
Premier Chris Minns announced on Thursday the review of the ClubGRANTS scheme would be conducted by Liquor & Gaming NSW in consultation with NSW Treasury and The Cabinet Office.
Mr Minns said the review would be carried out "separately to, but concurrently with" work being undertaken by a new panel that will be established to undertake gaming reform.
The scheme had not been formally reviewed since 2013, he said.
ClubGRANTS, which was established in 1998, allows registered clubs in NSW to claim dollar-for-dollar tax rebates on poker machine profits over $1 million (capped at 1.85 per cent of those profits) when they make grants to eligible community projects.
In August 2021, the NSW Council of Social service (NCOSS) withdrew from the scheme after reviewing its role.
NCOSS said its review found governance frameworks guiding the scheme fell short of community expectations, there was a failure of many clubs to engage properly with the local committee process and overall reporting requirements were lax.
Mr Minns' major announcement was the establishment of an independent panel to oversee a trial of cashless poker machines and recommend an implementation roadmap for gaming reforms.
He said this delivered on an election commitment to establish an independent panel made up of representatives from law enforcement, gambling and health experts, academics and industry.
The panel will be chaired by former NSW Office of Liquor, Gaming and Racing Commissioner Michael Foggo.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
