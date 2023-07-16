If junior footballers think they need a skills boost Football St George in conjunction with Sydney FC is running a revamped Skills Training Program for Term three - and they accept Active Kids vouchers.
Designed by professional coaches and drawing in the best drills from across the globe, the 8-week program features an exciting station-based training format.
Young players will receive an extensive football education based on a variety of drills and engagement with different coaching styles, keeping the ideas fresh.
The program also sees participants enjoying a session run by their football heroes. Once a term, young players will have the opportunity to be guided by players from Sydney FC's A-League teams.
Its aimed at boys and girls aged 6 to 11 to become more confident in their ability, allowing them to thrive in their club games and runs at Peakhurst Park, Trafalgar Street, on Thursday August 3-September 21, from 5-6pm.-Info at : my.sydneyfc.com/sgfa-clinics
