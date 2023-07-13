St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Residents concerns as Chief Scientist's report identifies knowledge gaps in use of synthetic turf

Updated August 25 2023 - 8:54am, first published July 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Residents living adjacent to Gardiner Park, Banksia have raised concerns about heat levels generated from the park's synthetic field during hot weather.
The long-awaited NSW Chief Scientist's independent report into synthetic turf sports fields has identified significant knowledge gaps in key areas of concern in the use of the technology including human and environmental health impacts.

