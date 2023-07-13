The long-awaited NSW Chief Scientist's independent report into synthetic turf sports fields has identified significant knowledge gaps in key areas of concern in the use of the technology including human and environmental health impacts.
The report noted that further analysis is required to assess the implications of synthetic turf fields on local environments including the run-off of rubber infill.
Bayside Council will investigate adopting a number of interim measures including using sandtraps to stop run-off while it waits on the Department of Planning guidelines which will provide further guidance to NSW councils on the future use of synthetic turf.
There are eight synthetic fields in the Bayside LGA and the council has a moratorium in place on the development of any new synthetic fields.
The NSW Chief Scientist's report into synthetic turf in public open spaces was released on June 9. The 530-page considers there is insufficient information about the materials and chemical composition of synthetic turf.
"More accessible data regarding the installation, volumes and composition of synthetic turf in public and private settings across NSW is required," the report said.
"There are concerns around the impact of intense rainfall and flood on the durability of synthetic turf surfaces and increased water run-off and pollution impacts.
"Increased heat effects are also a concern, as synthetic turf lacks the cooling and latent heat loss of natural turf.
"Overall, expert advice did not identify major health risks associated with synthetic turf, although there are knowledge gaps, particularly around Australian-specific studies.
"Areas of concern regarding environmental and ecological impacts identified by the review include water contamination and soil health."
Long synthetic blades used on synthetic fields are supported by infill, commonly styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) crumb sourced from recycled tyres. SBR crumb is the material most associated with community concerns about contamination.
"There is evidence that both rubber infill and turf fibre blades from synthetic turf fields are found in waterways in NSW," the Chief Scientist's report stated.
"Expert advice estimated that a synthetic turf field without structures to reduce infill loss will wash tens to hundreds of kilograms of infill per year into stormwater systems or waterways."
The review recommended:
Planning and approvals of synthetic fields should focus initially on managing pollutant 'run-off' and 'walk-off' risks.
Synthetic turf installation should be subject to a set of requirements to ensure best practice use during the product lifespan and appropriate end-of-life planning and disposal.
A research program should address key knowledge gaps in human health and environmental impacts of synthetic turf.
Gardiner Park resident Garnett Brownbill told the June 28 Bayside Council meeting that it was of great concern the Chief Scientist's report said that little is known about the volumes composition or impacts of the different materials used in synthetic fields
"There are concerns around the impact of intense rainfall and flood on the durability of synthetic turf surfaces and increased water run-off and pollution impacts straight into Botany Bay," he said.
"Increased heat effects are also a concern. Overall, it is not clear whether expectations about the longevity and carrying capacity of synthetic fields can be met under Australian climatic conditions, potentially influencing decisions about installation and cost-benefit considerations.
"Many experts identified a singular major knowledge gap, that chemical constituents of chemical turf components and their associated human and environmental health impacts are not fully known."
Another Gardiner Park resident said that the report mentioned the physical symptoms from synthetic turf use including odour that was particularly noticeable on hot days.
"The report mentions consideration be given to using non-rubber infill for synthetic fields in close proximity to homes," she said.
"Some homes at Gardiner Park are 10-metres from the synthetic fields, yet this important recommendation is not included in the summary report of Bayside Council," she said.
Bayside Council has focused on some practical actions while it waits Department of Planning and Environment guideline including investigating sand traps to prevent run-off of rubber crumb and micro-plastics.
