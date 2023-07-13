Residents concerns as Chief Scientist's report identifies knowledge gaps in use of synthetic turf

The long-awaited NSW Chief Scientist's independent report into synthetic turf sports fields has identified significant knowledge gaps in key areas of concern including human and environmental health impacts in the use of the technology.
The report noted that further analysis is required to assess the implications of synthetic turf fields on local environments including the run-off of rubber infill into the surrounding environment.
Residents living adjacent to Gardiner Park, Banksia have raissed concerns about heat levels generated from the park's synthetic field during recent hot weather.
Bayside Council will investigate adopting a number of interim measures including using sandtraps to stop run-off while it waits on the Department of Planning guidelines which will provide further guidance to NSW councils on the future use of synthetic turf.
There are eight synthetic fields in the Bayside LGA and the council has a moratorium in place on the development of any new synthetic fields.
The NSW Chief Scientists report into synthetic turf in public open spaces was released on January 9. The 530 page considers there is insufficient information about the materials and chemical composition of synthetic turf.
"More accessible data regarding the installation, volumes, and composition of synthetic turf in public and private settings across NSW is required," the report said.
"There are concerns around the impact of intense rainfall and flood on the durability of synthetic turf surfaces and increased water runoff and pollution impacts.
"Increased heat effects are also a concern, as synthetic turf lacks the cooling and latent heat loss of natural turf.
"Overall, expert advice did not identify major health risks associated with synthetic turf, although there are knowledge gaps, particularly around Australian-specific studies.
"Areas of concern regarding environmental and ecological impacts identified by the Review include water contamination and soil health."
Long synthetic blades used on synthetic fields are supported by infill, commonly styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) crumb sourced from recycled tyres. SBR crumb is the material most associated with community concerns about contamination.
"There is evidence that both rubber infill and turf fibre blades from synthetic turf fields are found in waterways in NSW," the Chief Scientist's report stated.
"Expert advice estimated that a synthetic turf field without structures to reduce infill loss will wash tens to hundreds of kilograms of infill per year into stormwater systems or waterways."
The review carries a number of recommendations:
Planning and approvals of synthetic fields - These should focus initially on managing pollutant 'runoff' and 'walk-off' risks.
Sustainability and end of life - Synthetic turf installation should be subject to a set of requirements to ensure best practice use during the product lifespan and appropriate end-of-life planning and disposal. Most synthetic fields will need to be replaced within a decade.
Data - Aim to broaden data on synthetic turf use across NSW.
Research - The review identified significant knowledge gaps in key areas of concern, which hinders effective decision-making. A research program should address key knowledge gaps in human health and environmental impacts of synthetic turf.
Gardiner Park resident Garnett Brownbill told the June 28 Bayside Council meeting that it was of great concern the Chief Scientist's report said that little is known about the volumes composition or impacts o the different materials used in synthetic fields
"There are concerns around the impact of intense rainfall and flood on the durability of synthetic turf surfaces and increased water run-off and pollution impacts straight into Botany Bay," he said.
"Increased heat effects are also a concern. Overall, it is not clear whether expectations about the longevity and carrying capacity of synthetic fields can be met under Australian climatic conditions, potentially influencing decisions about installation and cost benefit considerations.
"Many experts identified a singular major knowledge gap, that chemical constituents of chemical turf components and their associated human and environmental health impacts are not fully known.
"In the interim council is investigating sand traps to prevent run-off of rubber crumb and mciro-plsatoics. How does this work?"
Another Gardiner Park resident, Maria Ellensohn said that the Chief Scientist's report mentioned the physical symptoms from synthetic turf use including odour that was particularly noticeable on hot days.
"The report mentions consideration be given to using non-rubber infill for synthetic fields in close proximity to homes," she said.
Mrs Ellensohn said she ws unable to sit in her backyard or have her windows open due to the odour from the synthethic field at Gardiner Park during hot weather.
"Some homes at Gardiner Park are 10-metres from the synthetic fields, yet this important recommendation is ont included in the summary report of Bayside Council," she said.
Bayside Council General Manager Meredith Wallace said the council has focused on some practical actions that can be taken by the council at this point in the absence of some guidelines.
"We are awaiting the Department of Planning and Environment to issue its guidance to Councils and a further report to Council will be provided once this is released," she said.
In the interim Council is:
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
