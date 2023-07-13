St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Residents concerns as Chief Scientist's report identifies knowledge gaps in use of synthetic turf

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 13 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 12:00pm
Residents living adjacent to Gardiner Park, Banksia have raissed concerns about heat levels generated from the park's synthetic field during recent hot weather.
The long-awaited NSW Chief Scientist's independent report into synthetic turf sports fields has identified significant knowledge gaps in key areas of concern including human and environmental health impacts in the use of the technology.

