Council planning staff have again recommended refusal of a controversial proposal for a three-storey block of flats with no parking in a medium density zone next to Woolooware train station.
The proposed development at 1 Panorama Avenue would contain 12 dwellings, six of which would be designated affordable housing units.
In refusing the DA in October 2022, Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel said the requirements of a Site Compatibility Certificate (SCC), which had previously been issued by the state planning department, had not been satisfactorily resolved to ensure that the development was not likely to have an adverse effect on the environment.
An application for a review of the panel's decision will be heard by a different panel on July 18.
The council assessment report said more affordable housing options were needed in the shire and council officers were supportive of such development, particularly within proximity to existing public transport options.
"Careful design and site planning is required to balance the need for this type of accommodation if proposed at a high-density scale and is located in a more sensitive medium density context," the report said.
"It is council officers' view, that the subject proposal has been unable to achieve this balance.
"The documentation submitted for consideration under this review of application (RA) is in most parts the same as assessed in the development application."
The report said, "The shortfalls with the proposal will create real, and significant amenity impacts within and around the site".
"The issues are primarily symptoms of a proposal which is too large for the site and the proposal is therefore recommended to reaffirm the refusal."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
