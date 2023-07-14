St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kogarah celebrates Kung Fu master Bruce Lee

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 15 2023 - 9:32am, first published 8:00am
The life-size statue of martial arts legend Lee was a gift from the Chinese city of Shunde,and stands in Kogarah Town Square. Picture: Chris Lane
Bruce Lee, Kung Fu Master and Hollywood legend will be remembered in a Jubilee Memorial Ceremony at Kogarah Town Square on Thursday, 20 July to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death.

