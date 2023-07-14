Kogarah celebrates Kung Fu master Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee, Kung Fu Master and Hollywood legend will be remembered in a Jubilee Memorial Ceremony at Kogarah Town Square on Thursday, 20 July to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death.
The commemoration will include a presentation of wreaths and special offerings at the bronze Bruce Lee statue in the town square, along with martial arts demonstrations, and lion dancers with firecrackers.
The event's organiser, Steven Qiu said about 150 to 200 people are expected to take part, commemorating Lee as a master of Kung Fu and also acknowledging the ties that many Kogarah residents have with Shunde.
Bruce Lee was the founder of the martial arts discipline Jeet Kune Do, which is credited with paving the way for modern mixed martial arts.
The life-size statue of the Chinese martial arts legend was a gift from Shunde District of the city of Foshan, China, one of the then-Kogarah Council's sister cities which has an ancestral connection to the US-born Lee, who died in 1973.
The event is being hosted by Taste of Shunde and the Wing Chun Kung Fu Club in conjunction with World Dragon Fans Club Australia.
Event Location: Kogarah Town Square, Belgrave Street, Kogarah, on Thursday July 20.
Time: 11am to 4pm.
Cost: Free
The commemoration will be followed by a dinner at the Taste of Shunde Restaurant in Hurstville and an evening of Kung Fu and entertainment at the Hurstville Entertainment Centre.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
