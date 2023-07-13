Efforts are continuing to have a live screening site in Sutherland Shire for the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Sutherland Shire Council and the Sutherland Shire Football Association are working together on the complex process.
However, if something can be worked out, it will be for later games in the competition. It certainly won't be in time for the Matildas opening match against Ireland at Stadium Australia on July 20
The shire is a soccer stronghold, with more than 19,000 players of whom more than 7000 are female in the association, which is the biggest in Australia.
Despite this, the association was unsuccessful in its attempt to get a World Cup training site because facilities did not meet the required standard. A $500,000 state government grant to resurface the main field with hybrid turf came too late, and better lighting was also required.
The failure to secure a training site had consequences when live screening sites were being selected.
Councils in which training venues are located were targeted and have also been provided with licensed banners and other promotional material.
The cost and suitability of venues are additional problems for Sutherland Shire Council.
It is understood the licensing fee and lighting would mean an outlay of $20,000 to $30,000 a game.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the council was not offered a live screening site, but was continuing to explore the possibility, particularly leading into the finals.
"We need to find a site, whether its Cronulla mall, Don Lucas Reserve or Seymour Shaw Park," he said.
Sutherland Shire Football Association chief executive Jeff Stewart said, "Council has been trying, for which they deserve credit, but it has not been easy to implement".
"I am not a 100 per cent disappointed because our clubs are having their own events, as are our sponsors," he said.
Tradies, the SSFA's major sponsor, is screening all matches at its Gymea venue.
Football association vice president Laura Cowell, who is also a shire councillor, said the application process for a live screening site was "complex and extremely restrictive if you are not hosting a training site".
Ms Cowell said FIFA was "getting a lot of pushback" from councils, which could lead to a better outcome.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
