Deserved success for the team at The Skin Scientist Advertising Feature

With a strong passion for her industry and clients, Aida is a deserving business award winner. Picture Supplied

What began as self reflection and an idea during COVID lockdowns, has resulted in Aida Anani not only starting her own business but taking out a local business award recently. The director and owner of The Skin Scientist has long had a passion for skin care, and is now continuing to take that passion and help deliver outstanding results for her customers.

Reflecting on the recent win, Aida said personal experience and dedication had led her down this successful path. "The history of my skin clinic is deeply rooted in personal experiences and a desire to empower women.

"It all began during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic when my own skin was not at its best, and recognising the impact that skin concerns can have on one's confidence and overall well-being, I decided to turn my ever evolving passion for skincare into a business," she said. "I saw a demand and jumped at the opportunity, opening my business almost five years earlier than originally anticipated."

Thanks to Aida's dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence, The Skin Scientist has gained strong recognition in the community, and is now one of the most trusted skin specialists in the area. Aida said she was excited to be marking an important milestone in the business's journey, with a a storefront opening soon in Hurstville. "With this expansion, we are not only growing our physical presence but also embracing cutting-edge technology.

"We take immense pride in being among the first in our local community and city to offer some of the most advanced technologies from reputable providers," she said. "By staying at the forefront of innovation, we aim to provide our clients with the most effective and efficient treatments available."

While Aida's dedication has taken the business to new heights, she said it wouldn't have been possible without support from all of those around her. "My family have been amazing, especially my mother who empowered me to be able to empower my clients," she said. "Also, the support from Sami Travel which first allowed my business to flourish and take off to the stage where it is today."

The Skin Scientist is a skin clinic that offers resplendent clinical facials, advanced treatment plans, and medical-grade cosmeceuticals. Their services are rooted in the principles of science and chemistry, ensuring effective and personalised solutions for various skin types and concerns, with a focus on education and transparency.

Aida boasts an amazing resume with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Science and Biology, and soon to graduate of Masters of Nursing, along with experience as a Pathology Collector and a Skin and Dermal Specialist.