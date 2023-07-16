With Shane Flanagan confirmed as head coach from 2024, all the back room process's that have been underway at the Dragons can now get locked in and they have confirmed the appointments of Dean Young, Dan Lawson and Andrew Gray to the club.
Young is the fifth-most capped player in St George Illawarra history and won the 2010 premiership with the club. He returns to the Dragons from the Cowboys as Senior Assistant Coach under head coach Shane Flanagan.
Lawson returns to the club as High Performance Manager. He returns to the club from the Titans, having worked under Wayne Bennett during the 2010 Premiership season as well as with Flanagan at the Sharks during their 2016 Premiership run.
Gray returns to the club as High Performance Consultant. Like Lawson, he worked under Bennett at the Dragons in 2010 and under Flanagan at the Sharks in 2016.
"To have people of the calibre, experience and knowledge of Dean, Dan and Andrew involved in the football program in 2024 is only going to make the club stronger," said Dragons General Manager of Football Ben Haran.
"We look forward to building out the rest of the football department staff with Shane over the coming months."
The Dragons have also acted on player recruitment and retention with Jack de Belin activating a player option for 2024. The 32-year-old recently played his 200th game in the Red V after debuting for the club in 2011.
Mikaele Ravalawa has signed a contract extension that includes an activation of his player option for 2024 as well as an extended contract through the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Ravalawa has so far scored 13 tries in 14 games this season, and has now scored 50 tries for the club .
The club has also activated an option for Michael Molo for the 2024 season.
The juniors havnt been forgotten with 19-year-old Gerringong Lions junior Dylan Egan signing an upgraded and extended contract that will move him into the club's development list in 2024 before he joins the top 30 in 2025.
The SG Ball skipper graduated to the Jersey Flegg team earlier this season before making his Knock On Effect Cup debut in the round eight win over the Roosters.
NSW Under-19s Origin player Nick Tsougranis has also signed an upgraded contract with the Dragons that will see him training with the NRL squad in 2024 before moving onto the development list in 2025.
He joins Savelio Tamale another member of the NSW U19s side to sign up.
The hard running outside back made the transition across from Rugby Union last December and will join the Dragons top 30 NRL squad -at last some positive news for Dragons faithful.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
