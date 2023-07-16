St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Dragons back room gets to work

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 17 2023 - 8:57am, first published 8:00am
In 2005 at the Kurnell Sandhills, the Dragons Dean Young led from the front -in 2024 he will be expected to lead again after signing on as Senior Assistant Coach . Picture John Veage
With Shane Flanagan confirmed as head coach from 2024, all the back room process's that have been underway at the Dragons can now get locked in and they have confirmed the appointments of Dean Young, Dan Lawson and Andrew Gray to the club.

