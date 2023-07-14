Its the flat spell surfers didn't see coming this winter, and even though there is the odd little spike in the south swell we are getting, most of the Bate Bay beach breaks are sitting around the 2 ft mark-day in and day out.
The weather conditions are ideal and there are some bigger waves to be caught up on the Wanda bend, but you have to walk a fare way and then deal with the grumpy old Green Hills Boys.
The forecast is not promising for the weekend -plus the Sutherland to Surf is on Sunday so you better plan ahead if you want to surf that day because there is literally no where to park.
We have a predicted 4-5 ft day on Wednesday but teven that is being revised so dont waste any of that swell-the winds have been offshore for two weeks so surface conditions have been perfect and the banks are really starting to build.
The Corona Open J-Bay, Stop No. 9 on the World Surf League 2023 Championship Tour, launched yesterday in good three-to-four foot waves and light winds to complete the Men's Opening Round of competition on the first day of the event's window period.
The world's best surfers launched their penultimate effort of the regular season in South Africa with long, perfectly peeling walls and put on an exciting show with power surfing and radical maneuvers both in and above the lip.
Connor O'Leary really stood up with his power game but was just caught by Brazilian Yago Dora who turned the heat against Connor with seconds on the clock with an insane backhand rotation landed perfectly for a near-perfect 9.27.
"That was a short wave so I needed something special to get a big score," Dora said.
"I'm really glad I made that, I landed on the flats and rode out perfectly, I'm thankful for the opportunity to get that ramp."
Connor O'Leary now surfs in the elimination Heat 2 against fellow Aussie Callum Robson.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
