Looking to make history while raising awareness for mental health

Former two-time IBF/IBO World Champion and Australian Boxing Hall Of Famer, Gairy 'Superman' St Clair, will be fighting to make history when he steps into the ring at Conca D'oro, Riverwood on Friday, July 28.
The 48-year-old will take on Michael Hall in a WBL World Title bout, where a win would see St Clair become the oldest boxing world champion ever.
The clash will headline The Gairy St Clair Superhero Fight Night, which is set to feature an action packed undercard, including Masters Boxer, Buddy Oldman, and locals from Gairy St Clair Boxing Fitness Gym in Gymea.
It isn't just the chance to become world champion that has drawn St Clair back to the ring, as he is also fighting to raise awareness for men's mental health.
"I was talking to my good friend, Buddy Oldman, who will also be fighting on the night, and he fights for mental health awareness each time he steps into the ring," said St Clair.
"As depression has been a part of my life on and off for the past few years, I want to be part of the fight against it. So we will be raising money for men's mental health on the night.
"The other reason is I miss boxing. It was such a big part of my life for so long and I can't wait to get back out there. I've been training hard and I'm looking forward to it."
Oldman - proud Wiradjuri man - who fights for Aboriginal and mental health, and autism and ADHD awareness, said mental health was just as important as physical health.
"It is okay for men to reach out, seek help, and talk about their feelings," he said.
"By Gairy 'Superman' St Clair getting back in the ring it proves how important mental health awareness is. Mental health doesn't discriminate."
St Clair has been boxing for nearly 40-years, a passion he's had since he was just 9-years-old.
He represented his native country of Guyana at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Canada, and went on to compete in 21 professional boxing contests in Guyana, America and Canada, before moving to Australia in 2001 to continue his boxing career.
Under the guidance of legendary Australian trainer Johnny Lewis, St Clair captured the IBF and IBO Junior Lightweight world titles from then five-time world champion, Cassius Baloyi.
He retired with a professional boxing record of 60 bouts (46 wins, 2 draws, 12 losses) and is regarded by many as one of the most technically skilful and defensive boxers of his generation.
St Clair has been sharing his skills and knowledge in boxing training and fitness since 2017 at the Gairy St Clair Boxing Fitness Gym and in August last year was inducted into the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame.
St Clair said he has faced a few challenges, mainly injuries, in getting back to a title bout.
"My body isn't the same as it was when I did this the first time around and it's a completely different experience," he said.
"It's a return to the sport I love and fighting for my third world title. It means the world to me."
Tickets to the The Gairy St Clair Superhero Fight Night are available now. VIP Tickets (three-course meal, beer, wine, soft drink) Package is $235, and General Seated Admission is $135. Call 0404246742 or email buddyildmanmastersboxer@gmail.com to book.
