A new development application (DA) has been lodged for a major project in the Caringbah residential-medical precinct near Sutherland Hospital.
The first DA was refused by Sydney South Planning Panel in a 4-1 vote after a council assessment concluded it would be an overdevelopment of the site.
The project, with an estimated construction cost of $78 million, would cover 16 home sites at 6-20 Hinkler Avenue and 319-333 Taren Point Road, Caringbah.
A total of 242 apartments are proposed in two six-storey buildings and a third block, at the northern end closest to the hospital) would be entirely for medical facilities. There would be a shared, two-level basement car park.
Fifty per cent of total residential floor area would be for Affordable Housing under the SEPP (State Environmental Planning Policy).
The new DA said there was "a clearly established housing affordability issue in Sydney including Sutherland Shire" and noted the council's acknowledgement of the need in various planning documents.
The new DA said "the vision for the site" was based on the following key principles:
