New DA lodged for $78m development with 50 per cent affordable housing at Caringbah

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 14 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 1:30pm
Photomontage of the proposed residential and medical facilities development. Picture DA
A new development application (DA) has been lodged for a major project in the Caringbah residential-medical precinct near Sutherland Hospital.

