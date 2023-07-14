St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kirrawee Town Centre and Captain Cook Drive Woolooware to be new alcohol free zones

By Murray Trembath
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:00pm
A new Alcohol Free Zone will be created in Kirrawee Town Centre. Picture by John Veage
New alcohol free zones will be established at Kirrawee Town Centre and Captain Cook Drive, Woolooware.

