New alcohol free zones will be established at Kirrawee Town Centre and Captain Cook Drive, Woolooware.
Police requested the new zones, and Sutherland Shire Council is set to approve them following unanimous support from the services committee.
The new zones will initially be for four years. Existing zones, which are due to be expire in October, will be renewed for the same period.
A council staff report said the rationale for the Kirrawee zone was that all other major precincts in the shire with a railway station had an alcohol free zone and the area had changed.
"Police have requested establishment of this zone to maintain conformity as new developments in Kirrawee have been a catalyst for increased late night activity," the report said.
"Kirrawee Town Centre hosts three packaged liquor licences (one currently pending approval) and 10 on-premises liquor licences."
The report said the rationale for the new zone at Woolooware was that parking for Cronulla Sharks home games had become increasingly more difficult, and police had advised people had started parking near Greenhills Beach and walking the distance.
"They will also frequently make this journey while consuming alcohol," the report said.
"Cyclists riding along this stretch of road have reported instances of broken glass impeding the safety of their travel.
"The establishment of an alcohol free zone in advance of the new [Woolooware Bay Town Centre] development, including packaged licences and on-premises licences, will aim to address similar concerns associated with the proposed Kirrawee alcohol free zone."
