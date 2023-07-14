St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Kirrawee Town Centre and Captain Cook Drive Woolooware to be new alcohol free zones

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 2 2023 - 8:27am, first published July 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirrawee Town Centre will become an alcohol-free zone. Picture by John Veage
Kirrawee Town Centre will become an alcohol-free zone. Picture by John Veage

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.