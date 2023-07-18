North facing luxury living

Agent Emily Atkins says that some of the best features of this home are the high ceilings, the modern interiors, and the open plan living space.
Conveniently situated in a highly sought-after location close to shops and a train station this home would "suit first home buyers, downsizers and investors alike," Emily said.
Benefiting from the sunlight provided by a northerly aspect, this near new luxury apartment, with approximately 90 square metres of internal floor space, provides a lovely low-maintenance lifestyle.
The layout is functional, the design is stylish, and the finishes are all of a high quality.
The kitchen area has quality appliances with gas cooking and a dishwasher, along with 40mm stone benchtops and a very useful amount of storage.
The large living and dining area with split system air-conditioning is enhanced by the adjoining private balcony.
There are two bedrooms, each with a built-in robe and a ceiling fan, along with two fully tiled bathrooms (one of which is positioned off the main bedroom as an ensuite) along with discrete internal laundry facilities.
The complex this home is part of includes a secure basement with parking, storage facilities and lift access, as well as a huge common rooftop terrace as an additional entertaining option.
