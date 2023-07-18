St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
204/2-4 Richards Avenue, Peakhurst

By St George, House of the Week
July 19 2023 - 9:30am
North facing luxury living
2 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 204/2-4 Richards Avenue, Peakhurst
  • $680,000-$720,000
  • Agency: PRD Oatley
  • Contact: Emily Atkins 0439 464 555
  • Inspect: By appointment

Agent Emily Atkins says that some of the best features of this home are the high ceilings, the modern interiors, and the open plan living space.

