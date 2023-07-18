St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
1/43 Epacris Avenue, Caringbah South

By Sutherland House of the Week
July 19 2023 - 9:40am
Bespoke development
4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 1/43 Epacris Avenue, Caringbah South
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agency: Abode Property Cronulla
  • Contact: Suzanne Hibberd 0414 344 222
  • Inspect: By appointment

"This home-sized residence boasts substantial double brick and concrete construction, in a boutique block of only three residences," said agent Suzanne Hibberd.

