"This home-sized residence boasts substantial double brick and concrete construction, in a boutique block of only three residences," said agent Suzanne Hibberd.
Furthermore it is "completely free standing, commanding sublime street appeal, [and] finished to an impeccable, uncompromised standard."
In terms of location, this address is "perfectly positioned in one of Caringbah South's most prized pockets",
As such, "this residence is perfectly suited to those seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle without compromising on space."
With its size and features, "this property would be suited to downsizers and families alike. Split across two levels with king sized bedrooms and multiple living and social spaces, the floorplan is ideal for everyday living and entertaining."
Situated within the highly prized bespoke development known as Chateau, and crafted by builder and developer Prestige Apartments Australia, this home has a variety of impressive features such as the Australian Blackbutt staircase with frameless glass balustrade.
The layout offers generous proportions with an emphasis on space and privacy, and there is an oversized double garage with internal access.
Outside features a lush, manicured garden, while the location is conveniently close to shops, local cafes, schools, parks and transport.
