A discounted cat adoption drive by Sutherland Shire Council's animal shelter has been extended for a final day on Saturday July 15.
The number of cats at the Taren Point shelter has dropped from 150 to 122 since a Leader report in early June, followed by an adoption drive.
About 30 cats and kittens were rehomed in the first week of the drive.
Animal shelter team leader Jeremy Bennett said adoption drives like these were helpful in temporarily lifting rehoming efforts, but the need to find permanent arrangements for the many animals currently housed at the shelter was ongoing.
"As we gladly farewell some of our cats, others unfortunately continue to be surrendered, which is putting pressure on our shelter facilities and our staff and volunteers," Mr Bennett said.
"We provide the greatest care possible while animals await adoption, but the best environment for any pet will always be a happy and loving home, where the specific needs of that animal can be met.
"Having a pet is a big commitment, and adopting a cat is no different, so we suggest people first contact our shelter and talk with our helpful staff and volunteers to see if pet ownership is right for them.
"And for those who already have a cat as treasured member of their family, please be a responsible pet owner and make sure your cat is desexed."
Sutherland Shire Council stages several adoption drives and community open days throughout the year, with the next open day planned for during the upcoming spring school holidays.
Cats adopted from Council's Animal Shelter come fully vaccinated, microchipped, registered and de-sexed, and are generally available for a fraction of the price paid to breeders or pet stores.
To adopt a pet, or for more advice on what pet is right for you, phone (02) 9710 0401 (Mon-Fri 11am-4pm, Sat 11am-2pm) and book an appointment to meet with the shelter's friendly team of staff.
To view the list of animals currently looking for new homes at our Shelter, visit https://www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/living-here/animals-and-pets/animal-shelter
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
