Sutherland Shire Council's animal shelter's discounted cat adoption drive extended

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 15 2023 - 8:58am, first published 7:44am
Leading senior animal shelter officer Taylah with Timmy a domestic long hair. Picture by John Veage
A discounted cat adoption drive by Sutherland Shire Council's animal shelter has been extended for a final day on Saturday July 15.

