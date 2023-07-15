Weekly Wrap: Celebrating another of Kogarah's great Dragons; they call him Bruce!

Hello readers,
In town and city centres around the world its quite a common sight to come across statues of prominent figures included in the streetscape.
Generally these effigies honour someone or something of local significance.
Case in point, the bronze sculpture of former AC/DC singer Bon Scott that stands proudly at Freemantle Fishing Boat Harbour in Perth, Western Australia.
Bon, who was brought to Australia with his folks when he was six-years-old, spent a short time in Melbourne before moving across to Perth, where he attended school and was even drummer of the Freemantle Pipe Band until he was 17. He then moved back to Melbourne, joined his first rock band and the rest is history.
It's no surprise for his former hometown keen to celebrate his celebrity.
With this in mind, I take you to the heart of Kogarah.
Have you ever wondered why there is a life size bronze statue of kung fu master Bruce Lee in the town square?
And before you get too excited, sadly, from what we can tell, Mr Lee, did not spend his formative years in the region.
Apparently the statue was a gift to the then Kogarah Council from one of its sister cities, Shunde District of the city of Foshan, China.
On Thursday [July 20] it will serve as the centre of activity as an expected 200 residents come together to commemorate 50 years since the passing of the film legend.
There will be a presentation of wreaths and special offerings at the bronze Bruce Lee statue as well as martial arts demonstrations, and lion dancers with firecrackers.
Later on there will be a dinner at the Taste of Shunde Restaurant in Hurstville followed by an evening of Kung Fu and entertainment at the Hurstville Entertainment Centre.
Now excuse my enthusiasm here, but I see something of an opportunity. Perhaps this rather random legacy of the past could be the focal point of a really cool annual event that could very well put us on the map.
Bruce Lee could do for us what Elvis Presley has done for Parkes.
Parkes hosts the annual gathering of Elvis enthusiasts, with folk coming from all around the country ... great fun and great for the local economy.
Perhaps Kogarah could fashion its own similar festival around Mr Lee ... complete with open air film screenings, lookalike competitions, even a world record attempt for the most people attempting a "fist of fury" wood chop at the same time.
Perhaps we could go so far at to rope in the perfectly named St George-Illawarra Dragons to declare an "Enter the Dragon" round, donning an appropriate Lee-themed jersey and staging post try celebrations incorporating Lee-inspired posturing.
I'm all in here ... send your thoughts my way!
As always, I urge you to get across to the Leader's website - theleader.com.au - to check out more news and views from around the Shire and St George regions.
And once again, thanks to you for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
