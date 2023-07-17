St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

All eyes on the NRLW Sharks

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 17 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The signing of Tiana Penitani at the last minute enables the NRLW Sharks to enter the finals talk straight away. Picture John Veage
The signing of Tiana Penitani at the last minute enables the NRLW Sharks to enter the finals talk straight away. Picture John Veage

The Cronulla Junior Rugby League has mandated an unprecedented rule which went into force last weekend across the Shire that results in any player who swears at an official being sin binned or sent off from under 6s upwards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.