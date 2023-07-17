The Cronulla Junior Rugby League has mandated an unprecedented rule which went into force last weekend across the Shire that results in any player who swears at an official being sin binned or sent off from under 6s upwards.
It follows the NRL's increasing number of fines and bans for role model senior players found swearing at match day officials but after the Sharks capitulation to the Warriors in New Zealand Cronulla fans all might be banned after yelling at their television sets.
Enough has been said about their defense but coach Craig Fitzgibbon said the team will be all defending at training this week.
"It's not good enough from us. Although we started well we got jumped on energy.
"The reality was they outcompeted us and our defence wasn't good enough," he said in Auckland.
This week though, it's all about the Sharks NRLW, they were one of the pioneer clubs in women's rugby league and now after missing out for five seasons of the NRL Telstra Women's Premiership, Cronulla get their chance.
The Sharks missed out on a foundation NRLW licence in 2018 and since then have strategically made big moves on and off the field to ensure they wouldn't be denied this time around, with 16 of the 24 players in the top squad having NRLW experience from previous clubs.
At their NRLW season launch it was announced that Tiana Penitani would captain the Cronulla team in their first year in the elite level women's competition.
A player with representative experience, having played for the NSW Sky Blues and the Australian Jillaroos, following on from a successful Rugby Union career, Penitani was named by head coach Tony Herman as Sharks captain just a week before the season is scheduled to get underway.
Coach Herman said at their Friday night training session that the team had done all the work.
"Now its time to get on the field and see if we can deliver as a team.
"It's exciting and everybody is looking forward to actually playing," he said.
They make their debut on a huge Sunday afternoon at PointsBet Stadium with three games played along with a performance from recording star Samantha Jade.
Members and fans are encouraged to buy tickets and get to to PointsBet early, with Samantha Jade to perform at 1pm, then history will be made soon after when the NRLW Sharks run out for their first game against the Raiders in the competition.
Then the Sharks take on the Sea Eagles in a round 21 NRL clash, a game against their traditional rivals for the Steve Rogers Cup, which Cronulla hold, with the Jersey Flegg match up also featuring Cronulla and Manly kicking off earlier for a massive afternoon.
Gates open at 11.30am with the Jersey Flegg at 11.35am, before Samantha Jade is front and centre at 1pm, followed by the NRLW Sharks against the Raiders getting under way at 1.50pm.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
