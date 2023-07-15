The many lives of the Sans Souci Literary Institute

It's been a housey-housey hall, wedding venue, snooker room, library and even an air-raid shelter.
The Sans Souci Literary Institute has had many uses over the past 100 years but has kept its door open to accommodate the changing needs of the community.
Last week, residents and Bayside Councillors joined to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Literary Institute in Ramsgate Road, Sans Souci.
"I would like to thank everyone for working so hard to make the 100-year anniversary of the Literary Institute so memorable," Bayside Mayor Christina Curry said.
"It is important we continue to celebrate and acknowledge the history of these wonderful community facilities," she said.
Visitors to the Institute were treated to a morning tea and an exhibition of artifacts as well as the original Institute Ledgers that are now part of Bayside Council's Archival collection.
On hand was Brian Peacock, a former Alderman and Councillor of Rockdale Council and the last president of the Institute before the council took ownership of the building.
More than anyone else, Brian has been tied up with the history of the grand old building.
He joined the Institute's committee at the young age of 16 years and never missed a meeting in 58 years. In that time he became a trustee and the Institute's president.
He was also an alderman and then councillor on the former Rockdale Council for 17 years and in that time worked to have the building heritage-listed with the help of Councillor Ron Rathbone so that it would be saved for future generations.
At the centenary celebration for the Institute, Brian regaled guests with his many memories of the hall.
"As well as weddings and dances, it was a very popular venue for housey-housey or bingo," Brian said.
"Hundreds of people would attend and they filled the Institute's two halls. It became so popular that there was nowhere to sit, so people started bringing their own chairs.
"In World War 11 two air raid shelters were established on the land at the back of the Institute. Being a big venue, this was the best place for people to go in an emergency.
"The air raid shelters were only used twice, after Darwin was bombed and when the Japanese submarines entered and attacked Sydney Harbour," he said.
Other groups using the hall over the years have included Masonic lodges, karate classes, meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous, the pigeon club and the Spiritualist Church.
For decades the Institute has been the starting point for the Ramsgate RSL's Anzac Day march.
At one stage the Institute had over 800 members.
"You couldn't get in the hall to play snooker because it was so popular," Brian said. "We had three tables but people still had to wait up to an hour."
Over the years the role of the Institute changed.
"Changes were happening," Brian said. "Television came along. Eighteen-year-olds were allowed into clubs and pubs. 6pm closing ended and men stayed longer at pubs drinking.
"The Masonic lodges using the Institute were getting smaller. People were no longer playing housey-housey or snooker. There were less parties held here because people were using church halls and clubs for wedding receptions and celebrations. The snooker tables were sold to make room for dancing."
The ownership of the Institute building was eventually transferred to the former Rockdale Council so that it would stay as a community hall and not be sold for redevelopment.
Bayside Council has refurbished the sign outside the hall that states: 'The Sans Souci Literary Institute was dedicated to the residents of the district on the 7th July 1923.'
The hall is still used as a community centre, ideal for dance groups, meetings, church groups and small seminars. Anyone wanting to hire the hall should contact Bayside Council.
A video interview with Brian Peacock will be released in the coming weeks.
More information: https://www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
