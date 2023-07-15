St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

The many lives of the Sans Souci Literary Institute

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 15 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a housey-housey hall, wedding venue, snooker room, library and even an air-raid shelter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.