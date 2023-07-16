St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

State government launches bus driver recruitment campaign

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 17 2023 - 8:27am, first published 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buses at Sutherland station. Picture by Chris Lane
Buses at Sutherland station. Picture by Chris Lane

Bus operations in Sutherland Shire and St George, which have drawn complaints since a new operator took over on July 1, will be tested by the return of children to school today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.