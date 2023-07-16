Bus operations in Sutherland Shire and St George, which have drawn complaints since a new operator took over on July 1, will be tested by the return of children to school today.
Bus passengers have reported many cancelled services and drivers taking wrong routes.
U-Go Mobility has taken over Region 10 from Transdev and the service area has been expanded to include Region 5, which was previously operated by Punchbowl Bus Company.
Opposition Leader and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said the experiences of passengers reported by the Leader were "disappointing".
"I have spoken to the new managing director and he assures me they are working hard to deal with the driver shortage problem," he said.
Mr Speakman said drivers working for the previous operators were able to transfer across to U-Go Mobility.
He was told about 80 per cent of Transdev drivers and 90 per cent of Punchbowl Bus Company drivers made the move.
On Sunday, the state government launched a new bus driver recruitment campaign to address the driver shortage throughout Sydney and beyond.
Region 10 was not among the hardest hit areas, listed by Transport Minister Jo Haylen.
The priority areas are:
The campaign will run until September and aims to attract new drivers to the profession, filling the 370 vacant roles across the city.
Real bus drivers are at the heart of the campaign that will appear on websites, digital media, social media, and radio. The campaign will encourage job seekers to find jobs in their area by visiting transport.nsw.gov.au/busdriver.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
