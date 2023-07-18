With the Women's World Cup kicking off in Sydney on Thursday, excitement among Sutherland Shire's Football Association's 19,000 players, of whom 7000 are female, is palpable.
"The excitement has been brewing, but is now absolutely outrageous within our community," said SSFA vice president Laura Cowell.
"Our community is really looking forward to getting behind the Matildas. We have got a lot of people going to the games and we we have readjusted our finals schedule so we are not playing while they are playing."
Jessica Marsden, 27, who plays for Bangor in the senior women's competition, is following the Matildas from Sydney to Brisbane and Melbourne and has tickets to all the finals at Sydney Olympic Park.
Chloe Neudegg, 17, a member of the association's under 20s squad in the Women's Premier League, is "very happy women are getting so much recognition in sport".
Bristol Kirby, 11, who plays for Kirrawee Kangaroos is going to see the Matildas' first game, while Zoe Cash, 11, who is in the Girls Skills Acquisition Program (GSAP) is going with her Dad, who is English, to see England versus Denmark.
Menai Hawks player Penelope Willson, 8, was quick to name her favourite player - Matildas captain Sam Kerr.
Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to have a live screening site in the shire, at least for later games, particularly the finals.
Despite the shire association having the most number of players in Australia, it was unsuccessful in trying to get a World Cup training site because of inadequate facilities, and this had consequences when live screening sites were selected.
Councils in which training venues were prioritised and have also been provided with licensed banners and other promotional material.
It is understood the licensing fee and lighting would mean an outlay of $20,000 to $30,000 a game.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the council was not offered a live screening site, but was continuing to explore the possibility, particularly leading into the finals.
"We need to find a site, whether its Cronulla mall, Don Lucas Reserve or Seymour Shaw Park," he said.
SSSFA chief executive Jeff Stewart said, "Council has been trying, for which they deserve credit, but it has not been easy to implement".
"I am not a 100 per cent disappointed because our clubs are having their own events, as are our sponsors," he said. Major sponsor Tradies is screening all matches at its Gymea venue.
Vice president Laura Cowell said the application process for a live screening site was "complex and extremely restrictive if you are not hosting a training site".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
