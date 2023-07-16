Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Encouraging local artists to enter the Georges River Art Prize 2023

Art in Georges River, from public art installations to travelling exhibitions, has always been celebrated as a way to express our culture, and invest in the wellbeing and prosperity of our whole community.
It is a particularly exciting time, as the Georges River Art Prize 2023 has recently opened. Local artists of all ages are encouraged to enter.
Organised by our very own Hurstville Museum and Gallery, the art prize provides an opportunity for artists from all over Australia to display their work and offers over $20,000 in prize money across five categories.
Entries opened this month with categories including painting and sculpture work, children and youth, and local artists, and all finalists are eligible for the People's Choice or Young People's Choice award.
After entries close on 25 August 2023, three judges, Tony Costa, 2019 winner of the Archibald Prize, Patrick Cremin, an artist and arts worker based in Sydney, and Carrie Kibbler, the Curator at Hazelhurst Arts Centre, will shortlist the finalists.
The winners will be announced in-person at the official opening of the finalists' exhibition. There will be two local openings, one youth celebration and then one for winners and finalists of the adult categories.
I encourage our creative residents to enter; it's a great opportunity to represent Georges River, your art group or school and be recognised for your artistic flair and hard work.
We have so much talent in Georges River, so I look forward to seeing all the wonderful entries and celebrating the finalists and winners later this year, and the People's Choice award in January.
Be sure to enter before entries close on 25 August 2023 by heading to our Georges River Art Prize page.
