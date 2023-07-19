St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

UNICEF Australia young ambassador takes a global stance for change

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 20 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From Ethiopia to Rockdale, Peta Haimanot Pyrgiotis, 18, is representing NSW in a young ambassador program run by UNICEF Australia. Picture supplied
From Ethiopia to Rockdale, Peta Haimanot Pyrgiotis, 18, is representing NSW in a young ambassador program run by UNICEF Australia. Picture supplied

While some students spent their school holidays taking a break from learning, Peta Haimanot Pyrgiotis had other plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.