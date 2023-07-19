While some students spent their school holidays taking a break from learning, Peta Haimanot Pyrgiotis had other plans.
The 18-year-old from Rockdale was preparing for a global role as one of the young ambassadors for UNICEF Australia.
Its Young Ambassador program is supported by IKEA Australia, and stepping up to the role alongside her like-minded aspiring changemakers, is Peta.
She was selected to represent NSW as one of nine people to join the 18-month program that aims to inspire young advocates from across Australia.
During the program, young ambassadors will be trained in leadership, advocacy, communication, and how to engage meaningfully with children and young people as part of a consultation process.
UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places across 190 countries, to reach disadvantaged children.
Peta was born in Ethiopia at a time of conflict, drought, critical food shortages and widespread child malnutrition. As an infant she was adopted and moved to Sydney.
Ethiopia and neighbouring countries in the Horn of Africa are still affected by climate-related emergencies and unrest, among among other humanitarian concerns including health of communities.
Peta is particularly concerned with climate change and natural disasters, using her passion for education to help break the cycle of poverty.
"The communities in East Africa have been left struggling by continuous droughts and disasters and because of this I am passionate about helping children and youth," she said.
"In my local area, I have seen how youth from marginalised backgrounds are often left out of advocacy spaces. I hope to learn how to empower them and make them feel more represented and needed in the field.
"Every child deserves a chance to experience freedom to grow and learn, and I hope to empower young people to recognise the importance of their voice. Children are often vulnerable and unable to advocate for themselves, making it even more important to ensure their rights are protected."
Inspired by the women in her life, Peta hopes to make a difference. "My two biggest role models are the women who raised me, my mother and grandmother, and I have always believed in the power of women and children to influence and change the world," she said.
UNICEF Australia Chief Executive Tony Stuart, said views of young people must be included in decision making processes on issues that effect them.
"The purpose of UNICEF Australia's Young Ambassador program is at the heart of everything we do - to hear from a wide range of young people and provide an avenue for them to be heard by decision makers," he said.
"We know the applicants already have a strong interest in digital wellbeing, climate change and First Nations social justice and over the next 18 months they will hear from other young people of varying backgrounds from around Australia on these topics."
