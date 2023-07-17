The Minns government has kept an election promise and scrapped plans for extended clearways along The Grand Parade corridor between Kyeemagh and Sans Souci.
Following questions from the Leader, Transport for NSW said on Monday, "The NSW Government will not be progressing with changes to clearways on The Grand Parade between Kyeemagh and Sans Souci".
"Transport for NSW will continue to look at other options to alleviate traffic congestion while maintaining access to businesses," the statement said.
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper said Labor went to the election promising to stop the plans.
"We have delivered," he said.
"This is great news for the local businesses."
Under the changes announced in February 2023, clearways would have operated in both directions from 6am to 7pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends from Kyeemagh to the top of Sandringham Street.
At present, there are clearways on weekdays between 6am to 10am northbound and 3pm to 7pm southbound. There are none on weekends.
The changes were announced at Brighton-Le-Sands by Sutherland Shire Liberal MPs Mark Speakman and Eleni Petinos.
Mr Kamper said the changes would "devastate my community, isolating people from their homes, restricting access to beach and recreational settings, and destroying small businesses".
"[The Liberals] are trying to deflect from their failure to deliver the much promised and celebrated F6 tunnel from Taren Point to President Avenue, Kogarah", he said.
Mr Speakman said the changes would provide "the fairest use of a community asset for the 70,000 motorists who use the route every day".
Mr Speakman said the impacts on restaurants at Brighton-Le-Sands would be "fairly modest because their greatest business is at night times".
"The details of offset parking and street closures are not set in stone," he said. "We want to consult and engage with Bayside council."
A Community Engagement Report released by Transport for NSW in February said 742 submissions were received from the community. There was no breakdown of numbers who supported and opposed the proposed changes.
The report said there was "broad community support" for the proposed changes.
HAVE YOUR SAY. Email: leaderletters@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.