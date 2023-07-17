St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Transport for NSW 'will not be progressing' clearway changes between Kyeemagh and Sans Souci

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 17 2023 - 11:36am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Kamper at Brighton-Le-Sands in February 2023, promising Labor would scrap the plans if elected. Picture by Chris Lane
Steve Kamper at Brighton-Le-Sands in February 2023, promising Labor would scrap the plans if elected. Picture by Chris Lane

The Minns government has kept an election promise and scrapped plans for extended clearways along The Grand Parade corridor between Kyeemagh and Sans Souci.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.