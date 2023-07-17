Volunteers from the Marine Rescue Botany Port Hacking unit came to the rescue of a disabled sailing boat that was drifting out to sea off Little Bay on Saturday.
Botany Port Hacking 30 skipper Brad Whittaker said a Mayday call was initially received from the distressed vessel.
After receiving further information, the incident was downgraded to a Pan-Pan, which meant the two people on board required assistance but were not in imminent danger, he said.
Mr Whittaker said the sailing boat had lost steering capability, and with the wind and current was moving further east.
Marine Rescue vessel BH 30 had reached it when it was three nautical miles (5.5 km) offshore and towed it to Botany Bay.
They were met by Marine Rescue vessel Botany Port Hacking 32, which had just completed a 12 nautical mile tow of a cabin runabout, which needed assistance offshore from Botany Bay, which towed the sailing boat to a Water Police emergency mooring and returned the crew to shore.
"Both Botany Port Hacking crews and Marine Rescue NSW radio operators from the Solander and State Communications Centre at Belrose worked seamlessly together to ensure a swift and safe rescue," Mr Whittaker said.
"We encourage all boaters to Log On and Log Off with Marine Rescue NSW either via VHF Channel 16 or the free Marine Rescue app," Mr Whittaker said.
