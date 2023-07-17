St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Volunteers from Marine Rescue Botany Port Hacking in rescue 5.5km off Little Bay

July 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Marine Rescue vessel Botany Port Hacking 30 tows the disabled sailing boat to Botany Bay. Picture supplied
Volunteers from the Marine Rescue Botany Port Hacking unit came to the rescue of a disabled sailing boat that was drifting out to sea off Little Bay on Saturday.

