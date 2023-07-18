St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Property

4b Holly Street, Caringbah South

By Prestige Property
July 19 2023 - 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Convenient and tranquil
Convenient and tranquil

4 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 4b Holly Street, Caringbah South
  • $2m - $2.2m
  • Agency: Matt Callaghan Property Cronulla
  • Contact: Matt Callaghan 0411 525 606
  • Inspect: By appointment

On a pretty tree-lined street, only a short stroll to the charming Our Father café or the local Olympic pool, this newly constructed luxury residence offers convenience and tranquillity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.