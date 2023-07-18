Convenient and tranquil

On a pretty tree-lined street, only a short stroll to the charming Our Father café or the local Olympic pool, this newly constructed luxury residence offers convenience and tranquillity.
There are four bedrooms, with one on the ground level along with a bathroom.
Upstairs the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and a stylish ensuite with fluted glass accents, while the other two upstairs bedrooms share another luxury bathroom - all three of which have exquisite gold fittings - plus there's a second living space up there as well.
The ground floor offers spaces for entertaining and relaxation.
The efficient layout downstairs includes the main open plan living and dining area, and a double garage which agent Matt Callaghan says is rarely found in new developments.
At the rear of the building you'll find an undercover entertaining area with skylights and built in barbecue, along with an easy-care backyard and a sparkling in-ground pool.
Additional features include an internal laundry, a gas fireplace, .zoned ducted air-conditioning throughout, and a modern kitchen boasting integrated appliances, stone benches, a walk-in pantry, and gas cooking.
Nestled in the heart of Caringbah South, this home is also walking distance to quality schools, other cafes, neighbourhood shops, parks and public transport.
