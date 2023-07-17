Entertainer Ozzie is aiming to set a new world record for the longest distance dribbling a football. He will spend seven days dribbling the ball from Canberra to Sydney ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup whilst raising money.
He will arrive in Miranda on the same day the Matildas begin their World Cup campaign.
You are invited to join Ozzie when he arrives on Thursday, July 20, with the world record attempt for the most people dribbling a football to take place at 4pm at Seymour Shaw Park.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.