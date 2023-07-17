St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Join in on world record attempt

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 17 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 12:30pm
Ozzie in Canberra
Ozzie in Canberra

Entertainer Ozzie is aiming to set a new world record for the longest distance dribbling a football. He will spend seven days dribbling the ball from Canberra to Sydney ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup whilst raising money.

