Cook MP Scott Morrison's future remains unclear as he prepares to defend himself against damning findings of the Robodebt royal commission and continues to look for a job outside parliament.
According to senior Liberal Party sources in Sutherland Shire, the former prime minister believes he has been "stitched up" and will leave parliament in his own time.
He told one well-wisher his family had made many sacrifices, and he wants to repay them by finding the right job.
The views of shire Liberals range from understanding and sympathy to embarrassment and condemnation.
The royal commission's findings included Mr Morrison, who was the Social Services Minister when Robodebt was introduced in 2015, "allowed cabinet to be misled" over the scheme.
Mr Morrison responded, "I reject completely each of the findings which are critical of my involvement in authorising the scheme and are adverse to me".
"They are wrong, unsubstantiated and contradicted by clear documentary evidence presented to the commission."
Mr Morrison will have the opportunity to provide a detailed defence when parliament resumes on July 31.
Deputy shire mayor Carol Provan said she believed "the intention with Robodebt was good, but obviously it didn't work out as expected".
"I have known Scott and Jenny for a long time and I have always found him an incredible man and I think he was a wonderful prime minister.
"He worked so hard for this country and got us through the terrible COVID time. "Every function I go to, he is there and everyone wants to talk to him. I don't see much animosity in our shire."
State Opposition Leader and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said, "I've enjoyed a very positive working relationship with Scott".
"He led the country strongly through our worst crisis since World War 2 and I believe remains focussed on serving the people of Cook," he said
Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce said Mr Morrison was "elected the member for Cook and we need to respect that".
Cr Pesce said, when Mr Morrison did eventually leave parliament, "I haven't ruled out putting my hand up for preselection".
Education Minister Jason Clare, who walked the Kokoda Track with Mr Morrison and young people from their electorates in 2009, said those responsible for Robodebt should have acted "in a human way" to shut it down once it was evident debts were wrongly being sent to people.
"This wasn't just one or two cases, this was half a million Australians," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
