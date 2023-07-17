St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Scott Morrison weighs up future after damning findings of Robodebt royal commission

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 18 2023 - 7:10am, first published 7:00am
Scott Morrison sits on the backbench in federal parliament. Picture by Mick Tsikas / AAP Photos
Scott Morrison sits on the backbench in federal parliament. Picture by Mick Tsikas / AAP Photos

Cook MP Scott Morrison's future remains unclear as he prepares to defend himself against damning findings of the Robodebt royal commission and continues to look for a job outside parliament.

