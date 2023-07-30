I would like to respond to Jenny Ware MP's latest advertising feature as it seems she has fallen victim to misinformation and is passing on the misconceptions.
Solar electricity is undoubtedly cheaper than nuclear electricity these days even without factoring in the costs of nuclear waste disposal.
Even if we assume nuclear technologies will see major cost reductions if deployed in increased volumes, it is unlikely to beat solar energy because nuclear power plants need fuel which must be mined, processed, transported and eventually disposed of whilst sunlight is readily available at no cost.
In Australia, the case for solar against nuclear is even more obvious because we have more large expanses of unused, sun-drenched land than almost anywhere else in the world, which in-the-know private investors (e.g. Sun Cable Pty Ltd) are already preparing to tap.
Additionally, we are inexperienced with nuclear electricity generation technologies and lack the skills base and infrastructure to deploy them any time soon.
Building up the human capital and technology base needed will incur significant costs and take more time than we have available to end our dependence on fossil fuels.
Given that wealthy fossil fuels companies have been responsible for the majority of the total donations received by both of our major political parties in the recent past, is it possible that the long timescale needed for the transition to nuclear power generation is in fact the main attraction?
I would be willing and available to meet Jenny to provide an expert perspective on these issues, I would greatly appreciate that.
Marcela Bilek, Sutherland (Professor of Applied Physics and Surface Engineering at the University of Sydney).
Can I congratulate Jenny Ware MP for her thoughtful and direct information about the need for Governments to embrace the idea of using nuclear energy technologies to address our need for clean, cost-effective and consistent power.
Ms Ware has obviously done her homework in researching the benefits of using nuclear technologies and has realized that this is not only achievable but the very best use of our Australian resources rather than continuing to go along the line of wind and solar alternatives that cannot be recycled once they are obsolete and will only add to our waste materials.
Why are Governments at all levels unwilling to consider this matter, because most of Europe and USA have abandoned solar and wind power as they are unable to meet the needs of communities. Small modular reactors are the answer to our increasing power needs, particularly, if manufacturing and industry are to survive. Well done.
Re Kay Pittman's letter July 5. Like so many others who have visited and enjoyed these beautiful gardens over many years, it was disgusting to see the dead trees, bat droppings covering all the plants, footpaths lawns etc., not to mention the stench.
My children loved to visit and feed the ducks and fish and recently visited with my grandchildren only to have bats defecate on us as we tried to make our way to the playground. Luckily, it miss my granddaughter but landed on my cap and down to my bag.
I will not be going there again till these vermin are removed and bring these beautiful gardens to their former beauty. where we can be sitting on the lawns having a picnic with family and friends.
With the insane cost blow out of the Kurnell Ferry (which will blow out again and again) that I can see being used once by people for the novelty then sitting there rotting away, can anyone tell me where all the people are going to park their cars at Kurnell? Also with traffic being crazy in recent summers, how are the council going with traffic flow plans?
Lastly has anyone thought of what the backup plan will be for when the weather becomes too rough for the ferry to run in the afternoons, and people get stuck at either Kurnell or La Perouse?
We were advised about closure of Garie Beach due to landslip damage to the access road, but I have not seen any updates about when the road will be fixed.
Do others miss this beautiful beach as much as we do?
Garie Beach will remain closed for the 2023-34 summer season.
Garie Road was closed after a landslip in March 2022 during record rainfall. A spokesman for Transport for NSW said, "The land around Garie Road is still moving, and extensive monitoring, scanning, mapping and investigation work is required.
"Repair work is expected to start in October and will continue until at least mid-2024.
"The plan is to move a section of the road further into the hill and drive approximately 100 15 metre-long concrete piles into the hill along a 150 metre length of road.
"Transport for NSW acknowledges the impact the Garie Road closure has on the local community but safety is paramount and complex landscape faults take time to address."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.