The eastern end of Heathcote Road will be closed this weekend and on several weeknights while work continues to complete the Woronora River bridge and approaches upgrade.
A Transport for NSW statement said the closures between New Illawarra Road and the Princes Highway were necessary "to carry out work safely and minimise traffic impacts on road users during the day".
The closures will take place on:
Traffic, including freight and B-double trucks up to 26 metres long, will be detoured via the Princes Highway at Kirrawee and the Bangor Bypass.
"Motorists are advised to expect delays at the existing traffic congestion points at Linden Street during the weekend peak periods," the statement said.
"Transport for NSW will be monitoring queue lengths. Temporary local road traffic changes will be in place, at Linden Street and Leonay Street in Sutherland, to reduce congestion during the weekend peak periods between:
"Electronic messages signs will advise closure dates in advance and the detour will be clearly signposted. Please plan ahead and allow additional travel time, and it is recommended alternative routes in the area be used where possible."
Visit the Live Traffic website or check the Live Traffic NSW App.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
