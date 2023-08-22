St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Former Heathcote High and Loftus TAFE student Chris Dodd has top hospitality job at new W Sydney hotel

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dodd, head chef at W Sydney restaurant BTWN. Picture supplied
Chris Dodd, head chef at W Sydney restaurant BTWN. Picture supplied

Chris Dodd laid the foundations for his exciting new job in hospitality when he studied the subject at Heathcote High School and then completed a course at Loftus TAFE.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.