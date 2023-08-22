Chris Dodd laid the foundations for his exciting new job in hospitality when he studied the subject at Heathcote High School and then completed a course at Loftus TAFE.
He is head chef at the eagerly-awaited BTWN restaurant in the luxury W Sydney hotel at Darling Harbour, which opens in October.
The name refers to "between" the various spaces and culinary experiences, from breakfast through to a 2am desert bar by celebrity chef Janice Wong.
Chris, who has been head chef at some of Australia's top eateries, including Aria Restaurant, Bistrot Plume in Geelong and The Blue Door at Surry Hills, is focusing on locally sourced and seasonal produce.
Patrons can look forward to snacks and larger plates, including poached Aquna sustainable Murray cod with pickled Eden mussels and cavolo nero from certified organic farm, Moonacres Farm, a slow-cooked yoghurt rubbed Gundagai lamb shoulder and spicy Mussett Holdings mushroom ragout.
The wine list will feature mostly NSW and Aussie drops.
Chris told the Leader W Sydney would bring a fresh perspective to the luxury hotel scene in Australia, and he was excited to be on this journey.
"What sets BTWN apart is the focus on provenance, especially within NSW, and showcasing Australian ingredients in a whole new light.
"I hope to inspire our guests to think more consciously about the food they enjoy both in our restaurant and at home."
Chris said, for as long as he could remember, he wanted "to be in the culinary world".
"Growing up with a father who was deeply involved in the hospitality industry and having witnessed firsthand the excitement of being a chef, he told me from a young age it's the best career to travel the world.
"My dad's encouragement led me to focus on becoming a chef during my time at Heathcote High School and Loftus TAFE, and eventually, I embarked on a full-time chef apprenticeship in Double Bay."
Chris's advice to aspiring young chefs is "to approach this career with a humble yet confident mindset".
"The journey may have its challenges, especially in the beginning, and the competitive nature of the industry can be demanding," he said.
"It may seem tough at the start, but every sacrifice is a stepping stone toward honing your craft and realising your dreams.
"The key is to stay committed to the process. Learning is a continuous endeavour which is why there's no room for egos, so absorb as much knowledge as you can, especially from mentors who have previously walked the path."
