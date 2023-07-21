St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Education

Minooka Preschool Oatley celebrates 50 years of educating children in 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 21 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As Minooka Preschool celebrates 50 years, there to welcome the occasion is Katherine Stogen, who was the manager for 20 years, educator Jenny Larum, who marks 20 years of service in 2023, and Laura Juan Ramirez, whose children including Myah and Abigail are part of the preschool family. Picture by John Veage
As Minooka Preschool celebrates 50 years, there to welcome the occasion is Katherine Stogen, who was the manager for 20 years, educator Jenny Larum, who marks 20 years of service in 2023, and Laura Juan Ramirez, whose children including Myah and Abigail are part of the preschool family. Picture by John Veage

A much-loved preschool in the Oatley community is celebrating 50 years of educating children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.