A much-loved preschool in the Oatley community is celebrating 50 years of educating children.
Minooka Preschool, a non-profit project of Mortdale-Oatley Baptist Church, has grown in popularly since it was established.
The name 'Minooka' honours the Indigenous community, meaning 'place of comfort', and aims to ensure strong connections are built between educators and families.
Preschool Director Deborah Askew has been at Minooka for the past 12 years, and remembers 10 years ago, when the Leader covered the preschool's 40th anniversary.
"It's a really nice place to work," Ms Askew said. "You get a sense of welcome and belonging. You don't have to be of any particular religion to come.
"We are lucky because we've always had a huge waitlist the whole time I have been here, and we were able to offer free preschool to all children during COVID-19 from March 2020 until the end of last year."
The two-room preschool caters for 20 children in each room, for three to five year-olds. It gives priority to children in the year before they go to school.
Ms Askew says this is a significant development transition for children.
"We believe the first two years before school is very important," Ms Askew said. "It will be great when the government funds all three year-olds as research proves it's the ultimate for children [of that age] coming from long daycare into school."
Minooka celebrated its milestone event with an open day, with children creating artworks for families to see.
"We also had our original director from 1973 come along, and the original committee member who established the preschool," Ms Askew said.
"This year we have an educator celebrating 20 years' service, and in 2024 one educator is celebrating 25 years and another 20 years.
"We also have two families whose third child is attending, and their fourth will attend next year. One of these parents has been on our management committee as a parent representative for the past four years."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.