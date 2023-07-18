Sweeping timetable changes have been made to bus services in St George and Sutherland Shire.
The changes, which were introduced on Tuesday by new operator U-Go Mobility, are likely to involve numerous services being cut. The company has not yet revealed the number.
The affected routes are 340, 341, 446, 450, 452, 455, 922, 923, 924, 926, 927, 939, 942, 943, 944, 945, 946, 947, 958, 959, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 969, 970, 971, 973, 974, 975, 976, 977, 978, 985, 993, M92.
The move follows complaints of numerous cancelled services and drivers taking wrong routes since U-Go Mobility took over Region 10 from Transdev on July 1.
The service area was expanded to include the former Region 5, which had been operated by Punchbowl Bus Company.
U-Go Mobility said the timetable changes would "provide passengers with a more reliable and predictable service from Tuesday July 18".
"In response to industry-wide driver shortages that are being experienced acutely by U-Go, Transport for NSW has approved this temporary change to reduce the number of ad hoc bus cancellations," the statement said.
"These temporary service changes have been designed to improve the predictability and visibility of available services, allowing passengers to better plan their journey using online trip planning.
"Passengers will need to check transportnsw.info or their planning apps each day before making their journey.
"Transport for NSW will work with U-Go Mobility to monitor performance and driver numbers to ensure the return the full service as soon as possible.
"U-Go Mobility are committed to returning to a full service and is taking active measures to attract new drivers to address the industry-wide shortage.
"We are working hard to get more drivers safely on to the road to return services to where they need to be.
"We have taken care to avoid suspending consecutive trips or last trips and we have prioritised dedicated school services.
"We will monitor services and feedback to understand how these changes impact our passengers and will make adjustments as required."
The statement said U-Go Mobility acknowledged the impact of bus cancellations on passengers.
"We appreciate their patience and understanding whilst we work through these challenges," the statement said.
"Notification posters will also be placed on affected bus stops, alongside the transport.info website and apps."
Trip Planner: https://transportnsw.info/ and other travel mobile applications before they travel.
Bus driver applications: https://u-gomobility.com/careers/
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
