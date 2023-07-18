'Boy from the shire' returns to perform at The Pavilion

Mark Vincent - "the boy from the shire" - will be back in his home town, performing at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre at Sutherland on Sunday July 23.
Vincent has developed from a gifted schoolboy singer to Australia's most successful Tenor, who is internationally acclaimed.
The shire performance is a stop on the road as he tours his new show The Impossible Dream with Opera Australia's Julie Lea Goodwin.
The show will include hits from London's West End and Broadway productions, Phantom Of The Opera, Les Miserables, The Jersey Boys, Cats and Evita.
"Fans can expect an intimate performance with Mark Vincent performing a rich repertoire of classical musical theatre songs and arias made popular by the great artists around the world," says a publicity statement.
"All his shows in past years have sold out.
"It has been very busy for Mark in recent years as he has appeared in the popular revival of My Fair Lady directed by Dame Julie Andrews at the Sydney Opera House.
"He has also been touring nationally in all the major national theatres with his hit musical theatre production of From London's West End To Broadway."
Bookings: (02) 9521 8888.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
