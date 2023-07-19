"Just as I feared, on Tuesday, Grays Point PS sent a message that the S248 bus was running 35 minutes late in the afternoon. They had just left at 3.53pm and the bell goes at 3.15pm. Keep the publicity coming. I think it is outrageous and not only a crippling blow for the elderly (who cannot all manage apps and may not even have a smart phone, which are not obligatory by law) and children (ditto), but it is a blow to environmental policies which aim at reducing the use of cars.