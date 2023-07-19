Updated
Bus passengers continue to vent their anger and frustration over service disruption which has take place in Sutherland Shire and St George under new operator U-Go Mobility.
Several have made the point they are not blaming the drivers, but management.
The company has introduced sweeping timetable changes, involving many services being cut. The number has not been revealed.
"We have taken care to avoid suspending consecutive trips or last trips and we have prioritised dedicated school services," a statement issued on Tuesday said.
The affected routes are 340, 341, 446, 450, 452, 455, 922, 923, 924, 926, 927, 939, 942, 943, 944, 945, 946, 947, 958, 959, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 969, 970, 971, 973, 974, 975, 976, 977, 978, 985, 993, M92.
Comments made to the Leader during the last day include:
Gareth Edwards wrote:
"I write concerning the non-response (below) I received from U-Go Mobility after a complaint about the Saturday 5.10pm 967 Miranda to Jannali via Oyster Bay service failing to arrive at Miranda on Saturday July 7. It also failed to arrive on Saturday July 14.
"Their response was that it is due to a driver shortage. This brings up some questions.
Dion Dickinson wrote:
"I want to be clear that I am not upset at the drivers, I support them and appreciate their commitment. I am disappointed in poor, extremely sub-standard management (not from the state government).
"If I delivered such a low level of service in my workplace I would be sacked. The 'staff shortage' didn't exist until the day U-Go took over.
"Just in week one alone I had five cancellations of the 974 Gymea Bay bus with only three of them updated as cancellations on travel aps.
"A large proportion of bus users are of an older generation that don't use internet or aps much, so regardless of whether the cancellations were updated many passengers are still unaware.
"The final Saturday Gymea-Gymea Bay bus was cancelled and I share the concern that less mobile passengers will be stranded with no other option to get home. Not many pensioners can splash cash on an Uber or taxi.
"The excuse of 'driver shortage' sounds like political speech. Transdev were very efficient. If U-go had communicated with the existing drivers instead of reshuffling them they may not have lost a large amount of seasoned/well trained staff."
David Stakes wrote:
"Our 965 Woronora is missing or late more often than not. Interesting it was not on their list [of routes affected by timetable changes]. Seems they are running an ad hoc service to our area. Just not good enough. Local member informed as well".
Ryan Smith said in a Facebook post:
"Temporary service cuts attributed to a driver shortage is an acceptable excuse. Buses going down wrong streets, consistent late running, even in off peak times, worse than I have seen, all since U Go has taken over. This part I believe can only be attributed to inadequate driver training and drivers being placed on unfamiliar routes from the get go.
"I feel sorry for the drivers caught up in this mess - new employer thrown in the deep end, copping abuse from the public. I just urge the travelling public not to take frustration out on the drivers."
A primary school child's mother wrote:
"Just as I feared, on Tuesday, Grays Point PS sent a message that the S248 bus was running 35 minutes late in the afternoon. They had just left at 3.53pm and the bell goes at 3.15pm. Keep the publicity coming. I think it is outrageous and not only a crippling blow for the elderly (who cannot all manage apps and may not even have a smart phone, which are not obligatory by law) and children (ditto), but it is a blow to environmental policies which aim at reducing the use of cars.
Ashley Williams posted: "Still bad in Engadine. Several morning peak services cancelled, cannot get through to the bus company."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
