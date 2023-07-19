St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Former Engadine Anglican Church youth leader Karen Darda - a missionary in Japan for 26 years - farewelled after death at 58

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:30pm
Karen Darda devoted her life to being a Christian missionary. Picture supplied
About 300 people have packed Engadine Anglican Church to farewell Karen Darda, a former congregation member and youth leader, who passed away after a life of service as a Christian missionary, including 26 years in Japan.

