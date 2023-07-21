Scones with jam and cream and a hot cup of tea was a tasty treat for a worthy cause this month.
St Catherine's Laboure Church at Gymea hosted a high tea fundraiser for a women's shelter. The event was organised by Catholic Women's League (CWLA-NSW) at Gymea.
CWLA has been present in NSW for more than a century, beginning in 1913 with the Catholic Women's Association. It has about 1650 active members in the seven Catholic dioceses in NSW.
The organisation, founded by Margaret Fletcher, fosters the spiritual, cultural, intellectual and social development of women, and promotes the role of lay women in the mission of the church.
In addition to its long-standing presence in Australia, CWLA has a consultative status with the Economic and Social Council with the United Nations and is also a member of the World Union of Catholic Women's Organisation, which represents one million women in 60 countries.
Members young and old believe in the robust protection of women and children in vulnerable situations and who also believe society is best served by providing families the support needed to grow in stability and opportunities for reconciliation.
Gymea Parish is relatively new, and is seeking more women to join the association.
Details: office@stcaths.org.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
