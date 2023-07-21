St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Community

St Catherine's Laboure Church Gymea hosts Catholic Women's League (CWLA NSW) high tea fundraiser

By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 21 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
St Catherine's Laboure Church at Gymea hosts a high tea fundraiser for Catholic Women's League. Picture by Chris Lane
Scones with jam and cream and a hot cup of tea was a tasty treat for a worthy cause this month.

