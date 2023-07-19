Mike Harris, who has run the Darwin Entertainment Centre for the last two years, will become "the public face" of the The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce announced the appointment of Mr Harris as inaugural executive director of The Pavilion.
Mr Harris will report to the board, which includes a mixture of council representatives and outside experts.
Rachel Healy, the interim director of The Pavilion, is expected to take a board position when her period as a consultant ends.
A statement issued by The Pavilion said Mr Harris would commence his role on September 27, taking the reins from Ms Healy.
"Mike Harris is a passionate arts leader with extensive industry experience and a strong track record of success in delivering high quality programs, establishing strong organisational culture and positive business outcomes," the statement said
"Mike has been general manager of the Darwin Entertainment Centre since March 2021, where he led the organisation through the difficult post-pandemic period, designing and implementing a new strategic plan while successfully positioning the venue as Darwin's home of year-round, high quality performing arts.
"Other previous roles include CEO of West Australian Music, head of programming at the Melbourne International Arts Festival and director of Glen Street Theatre, Sydney."
Cr Pesce, who is one of three council representatives on the board, said, "We are delighted to have secured a candidate of such a high calibre to lead Sutherland's exceptional new performing arts venue".
"Since January, The Pavilion has established itself as the premier home for performing arts in Sydney's south, quickly winning the hearts of the local community.
"From Bangarra Dance Theatre to The Wiggles, from Anh Do to Wil Anderson, The Pavilion presents the best of local, national and international culture to our audiences.
"Mike will build on the solid foundations Rachel Healy has created to lead The Pavilion into an exciting future."
Mr Harris said he was "thrilled" to take on the position.
"The Pavilion is a stunning addition to Sydney's rich arts and cultural landscape and will be home to events and performances of local national and international acclaim," he said.
"I look forward to working with Mayor Pesce and the board to ensure the Pavilion gives the people of Sutherland Shire, and beyond, a venue in which they can feel part of, and of which they can be proud."
An information pack provided to candidates for the role of executive director were advised: "Reporting to the board, the director is the public face of the organisation and provides leadership in setting and delivering the overall artistic vision and business operations for the organisation.
"The director is responsible for generating a balanced program comprising venue hires (commercial and community events) and self presented programs and activations that are accessible and attractive to diverse audience segments in the community.
"The director also harnesses the capabilities of the organisation to achieve its strategic objectives; facilitates the maturing of The Pavilion and its role in the Sutherland Shire community; and builds the reputation of The Pavilion to be a respected member of the NSW cultural sector, recognised locally and nationally for its range of cultural programs and initiatives.
"Through the effective management of The Pavilion's financial, capital and human resources, the securing of public and private support, and the marketing and networking of The Pavilion, the director is also responsible for ensuring and promoting the financial and organisational sustainability of the company."
